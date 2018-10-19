Video of a Workshop on Abolishing War

Video of a Workshop I Just Did in Santa Cruz on Abolishing War:
Workshop first half:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Workshop second half:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Speech the night before:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Speech and Q&A second half:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Speech text
http://davidswanson.org/we-
Speech and Q&A in another video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Speech later that day in Berkeley text:
http://davidswanson.org/
--
David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson's books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk Nation Radio.He is a 2015, 2016, 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee.
Cpyright mediaforfreedom.com