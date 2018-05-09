When Failed Political Leaders Gain Power

If the failed political leaders gain complete power, the subsequent history of this beautiful World is likely to follow the history of many other countries that adopted failed leaders or politics for a while, only to reject them later, after their failures became obvious.

The governments of many countries have adopted failed leaders. All have failed. Only some countries remain alive today and that is only because a revolutionary leader has maintained an economic reforms and tight security grip on the nation.

That it is a failure is amply illustrated by the large numbers of people who continuously risk life and limb to reach the other countries.

Desperate people welcome new ideologies, so it is not surprising that the people would welcome the violent groups to power. Initially, they would fare well with land redistribution and job creation for all who apply. No starvation would exist and everyone who wants to work is able to do so. However, there the dream ends.

To become developed economically, a nation must be able to import goods and services available in developed countries, for it cannot make most of them itself. To trade, one must have something worthwhile to sell to the peoples of other countries. Tourism is insufficient.

Therefore, the government has to build an infrastructure of education, electrical power, communications, water supply and transportation. These take time and money. Where to obtain the money?

Therefore, after some initial successes, the people would continue to be poor. Another problem with failed leaders is its lack of incentive.

It has been shown time and time, that people will not work hard when the product of their efforts are mainly to benefit others rather than themselves. They are selfish this way. However, we should know that we need the intellectual and manual efforts of people that benefit the community, not the innovator.

Economic reforms is featured by selfish incentives to creative and hard working people. It is a system where selfishness benefits both the producer and the consumer, since the latter is the final arbiter of what is sold, for "the consumer is king". Since a failed political leaders's economy lacks adequate incentives, its workers will not produce well in comparison with the market economies. Furthermore, in its endeavor to have jobs for everyone, labor costs will escalate, thus making prices uncompetitive in world markets.

Therefore, the economy will not be competitive, and it will be unable to import goods and services in sufficient quantities.

The result would be that its people will continue to be poor.

Eventually, the general population would become so dissatisfied that a group of counter revolutionaries would win their support and oust the failed political leaders

or political groups. The people would be no better off than before, except for leaders functionaries who would line their own pockets before fleeing to a safer haven.

Equality and incentive are mutually incompatible. When will political failed leaders learn that in its various forms they will never succeed?