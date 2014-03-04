"When I had met Writer Parijat"

"Love is a sovereign experience in human beings only”. Parijat said.

When I had met a Nepali writer Parijat, I was a small girl. Parijat has created a sense of love, sense of relationship and sense of life.

"Kam, sometimes I get pain in my heart". Parijat became serious and began to say, "so I write". I remained smiling. These words make me smiling. In the dim light in her room a perpetual soft voice is heard. Really so beautiful a poem by Parijat, so sweet poem. Parijat said to me, " I want to live in poems and stories. I want my life." Parijat tried to convince.



I smiled and she too, smiled a bit in the response. Heart stirred up.

Parijat wrote novels, stories, poetry's and essays."Shirisk Ko Phool" (Blue Mimosa) had enhanced the literary woman of parijat. Her "Shirish Ko Phool" had become an epic of our heart.





Parijat had written in her stories" There is no definite of life. Of course, definitely our lives are obliged to except it. While I am writing, my heart became eager to listen to these happiness.

Though she was weak, physically, Parijat was bright. She was wonderful.

Total of twenty-one of Parijat's writings (books) were published.

I could see stars and moon are shining above in the sky, flowers, trees, and small bushes are quivering. Oh, how beautiful flowers are! So fascinating! Every one writes; put on head, writes poems seeing at."Love is a sovereign experience in human beings only. A man can have a physical relation with anyone at any place if the opportunity comes his way, but love is not so easy." Parijat had said about her first love. Parijat write for love and emotion.



"Parijat is the first poetess of my era" Writer Shankar Lamichhane had said. Parijat had faith, affection and love for Shankar Lamichhane.



" I love Parijat. This could be the only definition of love and relationship which I have with her". Shankar Lamichhane had said.



Parijat remained unmarried.I had known all about Parijat and by knowing such things also that I had tried to take myself near to her.

