Women are victimized

Victimized women due to poverty, illiteracy, and social exclusion do not have the capacity to seek justice without help. The increase in the violence have also been correlated with the increase in violence against women. Women seem to be punching bags for those who have been deprived, harassed, and frustrated by the violent activities.

"There were also report in the media of women and young women being socially targeted because the society had forcefully taken them away for days and weeks for other domestic exploitation, and then sent them back. I am observing new development for women very closely and it seems that the biggest challenge right now is to convince international community that women are not ready to tolerate certain violence in daily basis. I strongly support and believe in freedom and democracy and nothing is precious then liberty and that our fundamental human rights are respected but it is only achieved practically through prosperous economy, changes in terms of education, women,and empowerment, health-care and development to enhance the overall quality of living of women in the whole world. I truly believe that women will support restoring freedom, peace, and human rights and the law and order and system is in effect in the world". Dr Raman Raj Misra said.

The news and opinions about the women discrimination, violence, rape, trafficking, corruption, Counter opinions are to be found in the news every-day.

"When violence is in full swing, the women and the people which are the medium of development, and when politics operate as their own advocates, they cannot be treated, considered, or respected. Women and people's respect goes only to those that adhere to freedom ethics.

One opinion is that, the violent against women are going to come-out strong. All this, however is not to belittle the gravity and seriousness of the situation. Situation are as bad as they were in the past 20 or 25 years, globally. Women know that a strong political will, undistributed and unwavering effort to address the violence is required for empowerment to be restored. Women are disenchanted from the violent society". he further added.

Women in the street have lost interest in conceptual and theoretical semantics of violent against them. Advocates of various ideologies has been discerned by most in this system. Such attitude is most prominent among those who are from the family,who have suffered in the last decade of the violence against them.

Hundred of questions remain to be answered, before women can hope to have a complete empowerment and justice. Many women have gone to foreign countries because life in their own country have been disrupted. Those women, calling themselves women's activist do not have a chance in their own country.

Dr Misra said "Clash between the different system and that of various system have shown that the women's development with just slogans of various concepts will make general women take wrong decisions for the worst. but on the other hand, violence against women's programs urban entry efforts are on-going, change for good, wonderful or bad, worse, or worst is being decided by time".

Some women have begun to be apprehensive that now even those in the secure may have to suffer like those in the some family had suffered in the past decade and years.

" In spite of reports of continued rape, trafficking, kidnapping, threats, and sexual violence, HIV/Aids a sense of ease is discerned in the whole world. Women have been adversely affected for quite some time, so to us its as it used to be. Price rise, due to unemployment, disrupting education of children etc etc rising unemployment and laying off of workers in the tourism sector is going on. And so has the crime rates. Suffice it to say in this time women, have finally begun to "DO" things, rather making wishful speeches and expecting others to do things in our favour". Dr Raman Misra said. In this sense, this time has made all of us a little more responsible.

