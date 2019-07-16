Global meet underlines country-level progress on sustainable devel

opment

Key decision-makers and senior representatives of several constituencies are convening to review progress on the effective development co-operation (EDC) agenda and to discuss how to accelerate country-level progress on the sustainable development goals (SDGs). Representatives of the global platform CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness (CPDE) have gathered in New York for the Senior-Level Meeting (SLM) of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation (GPEDC).

“CPDE sees SLM as a key moment for knowledge exchange and critical reflection regarding progress on effectiveness commitments made in Paris, Accra, Busan, Mexico, and Nairobi. Through the SLM, development actors will explore ways to align their work and commitments with the HLPF’s, and we at CPDE especially hope to bring the CSO perspective in this important conversation,” explained CPDE Co-Chair Beverly Longid, who is representing the platform at the SLM Core Group.

The GPEDC is a multi-stakeholder platform that brings together all types of development actors – national and local governments, civil society, private sector, bilateral and multilateral organisations, trade unions, parliaments, and foundations – to advance the effectiveness of their development efforts and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.

In participating at the SLM, CPDE aims to a) call for stronger commitment to accelerate progress in implementation through engaging the results of the 3rd Monitoring Round and CPDE’s own CSO report and getting broader buy-in on the GPEDC Global Action Plan; b) call for concrete actions regarding enabling environment and reversing the trend of closing civic spaces; c) promote effectiveness, accountability principles, and human rights-based approaches in the discourse on private sector engagement in development cooperation; d) solicit high level political support for the Belgrade Call to Action and Action Agenda; and e) promote the CPDE Manifesto and the Beirut Declaration.

CPDE representatives are set to share civil society insights and advance CSO positions in the discussions on achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It is also organising a Civil Society Forum titled Addressing Accountability, Strengthening Advocacy for Effective Development Cooperation, to be held on July 12, 2019. Guided by the CPDE Manifesto, forum participants will discuss positions, messages, and key demands of CSOs to make development cooperation more effective and impactful for CPDE constituencies. Furthermore, CPDE will be releasing a statement that articulates its recommendations to all development actors towards achieving the 2030 Agenda.

“We urge civil society representatives and advocates around the world to widely share our statement and other advocacy materials on advancing the effectiveness agenda as a prerequisite to the attainment of the sustainable development goals,” said CPDE Co-Chair and representative to the Steering Committee Richard Ssewakiryanga.

CPDE is an open platform that unites CSOs from around the world on the issue of effective development cooperation (EDC). It strives to make development more effective by reshaping the global aid architecture and empowering CSOs working on the ground. It represents CSOs from six regions (Africa, Asia, Pacific, Europe, Middle East & North Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean), and eight sectors (Agriculture and Rural Development, Feminist Group, Indigenous Peoples, Faith-Based Organisations, International Civil Society Organisations, Youth, Labour, and Migrants and Diaspora).

