Some socio/economic transformations will reduce poverty, and no, all socio/economic transformations will reduce all poverty, unemployment and conflicts. If the leaders of countries promote education and values that emphasize national and international identification, then the poverty will diminish, in the long run. If they promote sufficient economic, judicial and political equality, then the people at the bottom of the ladder will not want to topple those at the top.





The results of reducing poverty are that when people engage in production and art rather than drug, then the killing and maiming are reduced and the general living standards are increased and people are more satisfied. However, people are ignorant, aggressive and acquisitive, so some social poverty still remain. That is why, in every country, it is necessary to have powerful economic groups.





Most poverty and unemployment is the result of reliance on non-productive land as a source of food by the poor. Unfortunately, under capitalism, “the consumer is king”, and under communist governments the hierarchy takes care of itself, so people born in more favorable environments with ability and motivation will get a big share of the food while those in less favored environments will go poor.





Every nation must redistribute income to the poor, but these efforts do not close the inequality gap sufficiently to prevent poverty. Therefore, there will be continued unemployment and poverty. Today, humanitarian organizations must redistribute funds to the poor displaced as a result of poverty. It is amazing to some people that in the some countries, there are millions in anti poverty programs, while people around the world turn to violence because they are poor. The rationale for such policies would depress economy and bankrupt capital producers. Such is the thinking driven by market economics.





So reduce poverty every nation would have to import technology, including technical knowledge. Tourism requires unskilled or semiskilled labor, which pays little and workers cannot buy very much. To make matters worse, tourism has not expanded and maybe even declined because of the ongoing war, bad politics which has also drained the economy of money that could be used more productively and for development.





However, we must have sufficient money to improve the technical competence of our people either internally or by sending them to foreign schools in sufficient numbers to make a difference economically to the entire world. It would be a major contribution if scholars would make a cash flow analysis of the economy to determine with some precision where money comes from and where it goes. That analysis might suggest some social transformations that would accumulate it in sufficient quantities to spend on improving its technology.





How to contribute to economic transformation, it is helpful to have an idea of how fundamental social/economic change can come about? What role do social movements or organizations play? What about protest, education, public policy, personal growth, alternative institutions, reform?



